A24 Pushes 'Under the Silver Lake' Release by Six Months

The distributor was set to release the film in three weeks.

Under the Silver Lake was set to hit theaters in three weeks, but distributor A24 has pushed the film from its June 22 release back six months to December.

The neo-noir will now hit theaters on Dec. 7, a date that is only currently occupied by one other project: Mary Queen of Scots, starring Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan.

David Robert Mitchell, known for horror title It Follows, wrote and directed Under the Silver Lake. The film stars Andrew Garfield as a Los Angeles resident who, after a one-night fling with a neighbor, wakes up the next day to find her missing.

The feature premiered at the Cannes film festival to lukewarm reviews, with THR's David Rooney writitng that "despite a compelling lead in Andrew Garfield, the tension dissipates rather than mounts as this knotty neo-noir slides into a Lynchian swamp of outre weirdness."