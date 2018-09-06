A24, Scott Rudin Partner for Adaptation of Play 'Is God Is' (Exclusive)

Playwright Aleshea Harris will adapt her own original work for the screen.

Scott Rudin and A24 are teaming up for a feature adaptation of the award-winning play Is God Is.

The critically acclaimed show comes from writer Aleshea Harris and follows twin sisters who are on a revenge journey from the South to the California desert to find (and kill) their father at the request of their ailing mother, who is God.

Is God Is, which premiered at Soho Rep, has earned four Obie awards, including best play and best director. Harris will adapt her own work for the screen.

Scott Rudin and A24 worked together on last year's awards contender Lady Bird and recently released Bo Burnham's lauded directorial debut Eighth Grade. The producer and the studio are also behind Jonah Hill's upcoming directorial debut, Mid-90s.

Harris, whose latest play, What to Send Up When It Goes Down, will premiere this fall at the Movement Theater Co., is represented by ICM.