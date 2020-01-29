Sundance: A24 in Talks for Miranda July-Directed 'Kajillionaire'

If the deal makes, the movie will mark the second festival pick-up for the indie outfit, which co-acquired doc 'Boys States' with Apple.

A24 is circling the worldwide rights for Kajillionaire, the crime drama from writer-director Miranda July, sources close to the deal tell The Hollywood Reporter.

If the deal makes, the movie will mark the second festival pick-up for the indie outfit, which co-acquired doc Boys States with Apple for a record-breaking $12 million.

Out of last year's fest A24 picked up Lulu Wang's The Farewell, which went on to have a successful run at the specialty box office. This year, A24 came to Sundance with U.S. dramatic competition titles Zola and Minari.

Kajillionaire follows a family of con artists headed by Theresa (Debra Winger) and Robert (Richard Jenkins), who have spent 26 years training their only daughter, Old Dolio (Evan Rachel Wood), to steal at every opportunity. But the entrance of a kind stranger, Melanie (Gina Rodriguez), into their schemes begins to challenge Old Dolio’s reality.

Kajillionaire was produced by embattled production banner Annapurna, which kept the project after off-loading other titles, including Bombshell, which later went to Lionsgate, and Hustlers, which landed at STX.

Plan B is also behind Kajillionaire, with Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Youree Henley having produced the movie. Brad Pitt, Megan Ellison and Jillian Longnecker exec produced.

The movie, repped by UTA Independent Film Group, screened in the festival's Premieres section.