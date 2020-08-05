A3 Artists Agency Hires Head of Commercial and Endorsement (Exclusive)

Ashley Partington returns to a familiar talent agency after working at then Abrams Artists Agency between 2013 and 2018.

A3 Artists Agency has hired Ashley Partington as its new head of commercial and endorsement.

Partington is returning after working at the rebranded A3 agency between 2013 and 2018. Most recently, she served as vp of LA Talent Agency, heading up the commercial department.

Partington is rejoining the Hollywood talent agency that received a name change after A3 Artists CEO Robert Attermann, president Brian Cho and chairman Adam Bold bought the 41-year-old namesake firm from Harry Abrams in 2018. In her new role, Partington will oversee a Los Angeles-based team at A3 connecting national brands with celebrity and non-celebrity talent for major marketing campaigns.

Partington is charged with securing personal appearances — satellite media tours, social media programs, public relations programs and endorsements — for new and existing talent. Her new role at A3 follows Hollywood agencies increasingly looking to get celebrity talent into nontraditional markets across digital and social media platforms, including endorsements and events, for additional revenue streams.

"Since her days of working here, she has maintained being a valuable team member and stayed on an impressive career trajectory. Her familiar face to the agency makes her the perfect fit to join the leadership team and help us expand the agency even further," Attermann said in a statement.

Before working at the then-named Abrams Artists Agency, Partington launched her career at Independent Artists Agency.