A3 Artists Agency Launches Literary Division With Former Paradigm Execs

Andy Patman and Adam Kanter become partners and co-heads of new film and TV writers divisions.

A3 Artists Agency is launching a literary division with the hire of former Paradigm Talent Agency execs Andy Patman and Adam Kanter.

Patman becomes partner and co-head of television content, while Kanter fills the role of partner and co-head of motion pictures content.

Patman and Kanter are joining the Hollywood talent agency that received a name change earlier this year after A3 Artists CEO Robert Attermann, president Brian Cho and chairman Adam Bold bought the 41-year-old namesake firm from Harry Abrams in 2018.

“Robert, Brian, and Adam are smart, innovative and share our belief that the industry is ready for a return to traditional, service-based representation that puts our artists’ creative dreams and careers ahead of the financial demands in today’s agency marketplace. Together, we will build a state-of-the-art literary team that will enable our clients to share their artistic visions with as wide of an audience as possible," Patman and Kanter said.

Patman spent over 20 years at Paradigm, where he sold Desperate Housewives to ABC. His roster has included William Broyles, Marc Cherry, David Henry Hwang, Robert and Michelle King and Kenny Ortega.

Kanter spent 24 years at CAA before joining Paradigm to run the motion picture literary department. His film and TV franchise credits include The Bourne Identity, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Rescue Me and Suits.

Kanter has represented Malcolm D. Lee, Pete Segal, Joe Johnston, Walt Becker, Carl Franklin and Amy Heckerling. Agents Katt Riley and Martin To are also joining A3 Artists Agency.

Katt Reily was most recently a TV literary agent at Paradigm, specializing in writers, directors and IP. Martin To began his entertainment career at UTA and most recently worked at Paradigm.