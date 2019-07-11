A$AP Rocky European Tour in Danger After Arrest in Sweden

A$AP Rocky's manager says the artist has already lost “millions” in canceled concerts as he remains in jail in Stockholm facing alleged assault charges.

A$AP Rocky's European tour is dead, unless Swedish authorities soon release the rapper, who is being held in custodial prison on allegations of assault.

Rocky, who's real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested by Swedish authorities July 3 after videos were posted apparently showing him, on a street in downtown Stockholm, throwing a man through the air. Rocky says he is innocent and was only defending himself after the man in question repeatedly harassed him. On July 5, a Swedish court ruled he should be held for two weeks in pre-trial detention while police investigate the fight.

The rapper was in the midst of a pan-European tour when he was arrested. He has already cancelled several planned concerts as a result of the incarceration. Speaking to Swedish newspaper, A$AP Rocky's manager John Ehmann said unless Rocky is released soon, the entire tour will be forfeit.

“He has missed a few shows and if he is continued to be incarcerated we are going to have to cancel the tour, which will result in multi-millions of dollars in losses,” Ehmann said. Rocky was set to tour across Germany, Italy, Spain and Belgium through July 21.

Ehmann said production on A$AP Rocky's new album might also be delayed, as he was scheduled for studio time directly after the tour.

In a statement from ASAP Rocky's staff, it is now clear that the remaining parts of the European tour are canceled.

Ehmann, who says he has been denied contact with Rocky, rejected claims the rapper would be a “flight risk” should he be released on his own reconnaissance.

“He is an international recording artist. He's job is to tour and to perform. We would never put that in jeopardy...his callendar is visible. People can see where he is, where he's going. It is easy to follow the route of where we're going. The flight risk issue is completely absurd to me.”

A petition, #JusticeForRocky on Change.org calling for Rocky's release, has garnered nearly half a million signatures since it's launch on Tuesday. Several celebrities and fellow recording artists have expressed their support and reposted the #JusticeForRocky hashtag, including Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj and Kris Jenner.

TMZ has reported Rocky is being held in inhumane conditions in Sweden, sleeping on a yoga mat with no blankets next to a cell with a feces-hurling fellow inmate