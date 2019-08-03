A$AP Rocky Lands in the U.S. Following Incarceration in Sweden

A final verdict on his assault case is expected to be delivered by Aug. 14.

A$AP Rocky has returned to the United States after a nearly month-long stint behind bars in Sweden.

The Harlem rapper was all smiles after stepping off a private jet at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday, TMZ reports. The site shared several videos and photos of Rocky celebrating his return in the private terminal parking at LAX.

Rocky's jet was also spotted by CBS Los Angeles, which tweeted a video of the plane landing on the runway at LAX. (Billboard has reached out to A$AP Rocky's representatives for comment.)

Rocky was released from Swedish detention on Friday at the conclusion of his trial, when the judge ruled him not to be a flight risk, along with his co-defendants Thoto and Bladi, who were also free to return back to the United States.

A pair of eyewitnesses pleaded with the prosecution that they did not see Rocky using any sort of bottle as a weapon during the altercation. Swedish prosecutors reportedly want to see him spend six months behind bars on assault charges.

A final verdict on his assault case is expected to be delivered by Aug. 14. Swedish prosecutors have reportedly recommended a six-month sentence.