Swedish Prosecutor Will Not Appeal A$AP Rocky Ruling

A Swedish court found the Grammy-nominated rapper guilty of assault in an altercation in Stockholm in June but let him off with a suspended sentence.

The Swedish prosecutor responsible for bringing assault charges against A$AP Rocky will not appeal the court ruling that found the American rapper guilty of assaulting a 19-year-old man in Stockholm in June, but let Rocky off without additional jail time.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, spent nearly five weeks in detention in Sweden after the alternation on June 30. He was released Aug. 2, along with two co-defendants and allowed to leave the country. On Aug.12, the court found Rocky and the two other men guilty of assault but did not sentence them to further jail time.

Prosecutor Daniel Suneson had initially called for a six-month prison term for Rocky but, speaking to Swedish media Tuesday, has said he will not appeal the verdict. Suneson says he found the punishment for Rocky to be “a little too low” given the crime but “I still chose not to complain.”

Rocky, who claimed self-defense in the altercation, still has the option to appeal the verdict. As does Mustafa Jafari, the 19-year-old victim of the alleged assault. As part of the judgement, the three defendants will have to pay damages amounting to $1,309 (SEK 12,500) to Jafari, who had claimed a much larger sum —SEK 139,700 or $14,600 —in damages. All three defendants will also have to pay an additional $84 (SEK 800) each to a crime victims fund and to cover Jafari's legal costs.

A$AP Rocky's trial became an international incident after celebrities including Kim Kardashian West, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Justin Bieber called for the rapper's release from prison. U.S. President Donald Trump even intervened on Rocky's behalf, calling on Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to act to get Rocky released.