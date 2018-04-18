Aaron Abrams, Lara Jean Chorostecki to Star in Drama 'Nose to Tail'

Jesse Zigelstein’s debut feature follows an abrasive chef struggling to make a go of his failing restaurant over a day and a night.

Hannibal alum Aaron Abrams and Lara Jean Chorostecki are going whole hog for Nose to Tail, an indie restaurant drama from writer/director Jesse Zigelstein, and now shooting in Toronto.

Abrams is playing a talented-yet-abrasive chef struggling over one day and night to keep his failing high-end eatery open, while Chorostecki, who also stars in ABC's Designated Survivor, appears in the role of Chloe.

Nose to Tail, produced by Motion Offense Productions and Monolith Pictures, also stars Salvatore Antonio, Lauren Collins, Genevieve Kang, Carolina Bartczak and Ennis Esmer.

"I’m excited to work with such dynamic actors as Aaron Abrams and Lara Jean Chorostecki, as well as the incredibly talented cast we’ve assembled. It’s also very special to me that I was able to return home to Toronto to make my first film," Zigelstein said of his debut feature in a statement.

Zigelstein and Douglas Nyback are producing Nose to Tail, with Tony Wosk executive producing.