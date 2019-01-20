Aaron Sorkin Calls on Democrats to Be "Non-Stupid Party"

The Oscar-winning screenwriter was a guest on CNN's 'Fareed Zakaria GPS' on Sunday where he also said that the issue of transgender bathrooms is a "Republican talking point."

Oscar-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin made a rare television appearance on CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS Sunday morning.

The West Wing creator spoke about the new “crop” of young Democrats elected to Congress. “They need to stop acting like young people,” he said. “I think there’s a great opportunity here for Democrats to be the non-stupid party, to point out the difference.”

Sorkin then went on to address specific issues that the Democratic Party should focus on. “It’s not just about transgender bathrooms, that’s a Republican talking point. They’re trying to distract you. We haven’t forgotten the economic anxiety of the working class, but we’re going to be smart about this. We’re not going to be mean about it.”

In response to Sorkin's comments, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, "News Flash: Medicare for All & equal rights aren’t trends. When people complain about low turnout in some demos, it’s not because communities are apathetic, it’s bc they don’t see you fighting for them. If we don’t show up for people, why should you feel entitled to their vote?"

Aaron Sorkin: The new crop of Dems need to "stop acting like young people" pic.twitter.com/qGZqWDpXi8 — jordan (@JordanUhl) January 20, 2019

Sorkin was on the program to promote his production of To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway. In addition to speaking about Democratic representatives, Sorkin also spoke about racism and the use of the "N-word" in his play. "It's crucial that we see the casual cruelty that was going on," Sorkin said of the word's use in the context of the play.