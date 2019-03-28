Aaron Sorkin's 'To Kill a Mockingbird' To Launch National Tour at Kennedy Center

The blockbuster Broadway hit will make its way from the Great White Way to D.C. in August 2020.

To Kill a Mockingbird will be making its way from Broadway to the rest of the U.S. next year. Producer Scott Rudin announced on Thursday that the play will launch a national tour at Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in August 2020.

Currently, the show — adapted by Aaron Sorkin from Harper Lee's beloved 1960 novel of the same name — is the top-selling non-musical production on Broadway with cumulative grosses of $30 million since it began performances at New York's Shubert Theatre in November.

Directed by Bartlett Sher, the play is expected to be on the road for two years. In a statement, Deborah Rutter, president of the Kennedy Center, expressed her enthusiasm over welcoming To Kill a Mockingbird to the iconic D.C. venue for its inaugural touring performance.

"We are thrilled to be launching the national tour of Aaron Sorkin's extraordinary new play," said Rutter. "To Kill a Mockingbird is one of the great American treasures, and it is an honor to be presenting it in the nation's cultural center."

Additional information about the tour, including casting and other cities, will be announced at a later date.