Aaron Sorkin's 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' Moving Forward After Shutdown

Seth Rogen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Alex Sharp joins a cast lineup that includes Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen and Jonathan Majors.

Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 is back on and will be offered to buyers at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin.

Seth Rogen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Alex Sharp are joining previously announced cast members Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen and Jonathan Majors in the film about the infamous 1969 trial of the anti-war activists charged with conspiracy by the federal government for their role in the protests surrounding the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Redmayne will play Tom Hayden; Baron Cohen has been cast as Abbie Hoffman; Rogen as Jerry Rubin; Gordon-Levitt as Richard Schultz; Majors as Bobby Seale; and Sharp as Rennie Davis.

Sorkin, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of The Social Network, wrote the screenplay and will direct. The project had earlier been headed for February start date was put on hold in December by Amblin Partners over budgetary concerns.

Amblin Partners will produce along with producers are Marc Platt and Matt Jackson.

"I’m thrilled to be making a movie about one of one of the craziest, funniest, most intense, most tragic and most triumphant trials in American history. C-7 may take place in the late ’60s, but there’s no better time to tell this story than today," Sorkin said in a statement.

Rocket Science will handle the international rights and introduce to foreign buyers in Berlin next week. CAA Media Finance will represent the US rights.

Sorkin, Baron Cohen, Redmayne, Majors and Sharp are represented by CAA. Gordon-Levitt is represented by WME and Rogen by UTA.