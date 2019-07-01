Aaron Spelling's Former Home Sells For L.A. County Record of $120M (Report)

The 56,500-square-foot Holmby Hills mansion was built in 1991 for the late producer and his wife, Candy Spelling.

Aaron Spelling's previous Manor, a 56,500-square-foot chateau in Holmby Hills, has sold for $120 million — the highest home price in L.A. County history, according to the Los Angeles Times. Though the sale has yet to appear in the public record, the publication reports that it's a "done deal."

The Manor was built in 1991 for the late producer and his wife, Candy Spelling. Candy sold their home to its current owner Petra Stunt, daughter of Formula One billionaire Bernie Ecclestone, eight years ago. Stunt, who originally paid for the home with $85 million in cash in July 2011, pocket listed the 56,500-square-foot Holmby Hills mansion for $150 million, which was the same price Candy asked for the estate in March 2009 when she put it on the market.

A source said at the time that Stunt’s decision to sell came after she and her family decided not to come back to Los Angeles. "Buying a house in L.A. was an impulsive move," the source added.

Spelling's former 4.7 acre home was nicknamed "Candyland" as it included 20-plus customized rooms such as a flower-cutting room, a humidity-controlled silver storage room, a barbershop and multiple gift-wrapping rooms. The home also included a French wine and cheese room furnished with sidewalk tables, chairs and French music. A one-lane bowling alley with its own shoe closet was also featured.

The recent sell marks the fourth sale of $100 million or more in L.A. historically and the third in Holmby Hills, which previously had the selling of the late Hugh Hefner's Playboy Mansion.