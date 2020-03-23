Aaron Tveit Tests Positive for Coronavirus: "I’m Feeling Much Better"

"One thing I have been experiencing is the loss of taste and smell, which I think is a big sign for people who are otherwise asymptotic," the actor says.

Broadway star Aaron Tveit on Monday announced he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 36-year-old wrote a lengthy post on Instagram, in which he said he had been quarantined since Broadway shows shut down March 12 amid the pandemic.

"I’m feeling much better," he wrote. "I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild — cold like with no fever — as so many are experiencing much more serious symptoms, because this is a very dangerous virus."

Continued Tveit, "One thing I have been experiencing is the loss of taste and smell, which I think is a big sign for people who are otherwise asymptotic. I was tested last Monday, and just found out the results, however, I have been taking this situation extremely seriously, even before I was tested."

The actor stressed that the virus needed to be taken seriously as "this can affect anyone," adding, "and even if you aren’t feeling sick or showing drastic symptoms — please take heed, stay safe, stay healthy and I hope to see everyone at the theater again soon. And I wanted to post this with a picture of Miles because, they’re loving all this extra time at home with their Humans!"

Other stars who have contracted the coronavirus include Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Debi Mazar.

Read Tveit's post below.