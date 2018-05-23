ABC Cancels 'The Chew', Expands 'GMA' to Third Hour

To make room for an expansion of 'GMA,' the network is canceling the daytime cooking show.

ABC is expanding Good Morning America to a third hour, the network announced Wednesday. The third hour of GMA will air at 1 p.m. and is likely to bow in the fall.

To make room for an expansion of GMA, the network is canceling daytime cooking show The Chew.

“Over the past six years Good Morning America has solidified its place as America’s No. 1 morning show,” Ben Sherwood, co-chairman, Disney Media Networks, and president, Disney|ABC Television, said in a statement announcing the move. “We believe there is great opportunity for viewers and advertisers in expanding to a third hour.”

The Chew has chugged along for seven seasons and 1454 episodes. It has also endured the ire of bitter soap opera fans; All My Children and One Life to Live were axed in favor of The Chew and since cancelled talker The Revolution. And The Chew endured negative headlines late last year when executives parted ways with chef Mario Batali in the wake of harassment allegations at his New York restaurants.

ABC executives did not reveal when the third hour of GMA will bow, but The Chew will continue in production through the end of the season and air as planned until September.

Executives also did not reveal which ABC News talent will helm the new hour.