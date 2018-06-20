Trump Hits Back at "Fake ABC News" After Network Apologizes For Botching Chyron

The president noticed that ABC News mistakenly said in a chyron that his former campaign manager "pleads guilty" to manslaughter.

Donald Trump, a frequent critic of ABC News, noticed that the network mistakenly said in a chyron on Wednesday that his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, "pleads guilty to 5 charges of manslaughter." Manafort, who is now in jail after a judge revoked his bail, was indicted on financial crimes but not manslaughter.

Sharing a screenshot of the gaffe, Trump wrote on Wednesday afternoon: "Look what Fake ABC News put out. I guess they had it prepared from the 13 Angry Democrats leading the Witch Hunt! #StopTheBias."

ABC News copped to the error earlier in the day and apologized for it on Twitter.

"We regret and apologize for the false lower third graphic that aired during our special report," the network said in a statement. "We are investigating how incorrect information was in our system and how and why it was allowed to air. We apologize to our viewers and to Mr. Manafort. There simply is no excuse for this sort of mistake."

Trump has frequently attacked ABC News' coverage of him and his administration, and has chided the network on several occasions for continuing to employ investigative reporter Brian Ross after he botched a report on the Russian collusion investigation.