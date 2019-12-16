ABC News, Apple News Partner for 2020 Coverage

The collaboration will extend through Super Tuesday, the Republican and Democratic National Conventions, the general election debates, election night and the 2021 presidential inauguration.

ABC News is teaming up with Apple News to cover the major moments of the 2020 presidential election for the platform's audience, kicking off with the Feb. 7 primary in New Hampshire, which the companies will co-host.

The partnership was announced by the companies Monday morning, and will include coverage of the Super Tuesday primaries in early March, both party conventions in the summer, the general election debates, election night and the inauguration of either a new president or Donald Trump's re-election.

As part of the arrangement, "Apple News will feature ABC News videos and live-streaming coverage, as well as FiveThirtyEight polling data, infographics and analysis during key moments in the 2020 election," the companies said.

The primary debate partnership is the first for Apple News. (WMUR-TV will serve as the local television partner for the event.)

"This election is one of the most consequential in modern history, and this unprecedented partnership with Apple News will deliver our world-class political journalism to more people than ever before,” ABC News president James Goldston said in a prepared statement. “It will enable millions more people to have a deeper understanding of the key issues, candidates and events by providing straightforward information, insight and context during the entire 2020 cycle — reaching our audience anywhere and anytime they want breaking and in-depth news.”

Apple News Editor in Chief Lauren Kern said, "Access to quality news and trusted information is always important, and never more so than in an election year. We’re proud to partner with ABC News to present the millions of people who use Apple News each day with dynamic live coverage and responsible analysis during the major news moments of the 2020 election.”