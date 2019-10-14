ABC News Apologizes for Mistakenly Airing Kentucky Gun Range Video as Syria Coverage

The video was in fact 2017 footage from a Kentucky military gun range event.

ABC News has taken down a Syria bombing video that was broadcast on Sunday and Monday morning that in fact was 2017 footage from a Kentucky military gun range event.

"We’ve taken down video that aired on World News Tonight Sunday and Good Morning America this morning that appeared to be from the Syrian border immediately after questions were raised about its accuracy. ABC News regrets the error," an ABC News spokesman told The Hollywood Reporter.

The video, as first introduced by ABC's World News Tonight Sunday anchor Tom Llamas, claimed to show the Turkish military bombing Kurdish civilians in Syria.

"This video, right here, appearing to show Turkey’s military bombing Kurd civilians in a Syrian border town," Llamas told the Oct. 13 broadcast audience as the footage played.

In fact, the footage was from an October 2017 event, the Epic Machine Gun Shoot, and depicted a military gun demonstration by a number of gun owners at a range in Kentucky.

ABC News made the error as the network and global media covers a Turkish military offensive on Kurdish forces along the northern Syrian border.