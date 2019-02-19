ABC News Signs George Stephanopoulos to Four-Year Contract Extension

The star anchor's five-year deal expires this year.

ABC News has signed star anchor George Stephanopoulos to a new, four-year contract that will keep him with the company through the 2020 presidential election, a network source confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

"With a monumental election around the corner, it's not surprising that George would be in high demand when his contract was up," the network source said on Tuesday.

ABC News acknowledged in the spring of 2014 that Stephanopoulos had signed a "longterm" deal to remain at the network, which he joined in 1998 as a contributor before becoming host of the Sunday morning show This Week in 2002.

Stephanopoulos' new deal will pay him in the ballpark of $15 million per year, THR has learned. (Page Six first reported the contract extension.)

On top of co-hosting Good Morning America every day, he recently led the network's coverage of President Trump's State of the Union speech and the network's coverage of the midterm elections in November. He's positioned to play a major role in covering the 2020 presidential re-election contest.

Stephanopoulos has also netted exclusive sit-down interviews with newsmakers like longtime Trump fixer Michael Cohen and former F.B.I. director James Comey that have made plenty of headlines for the network.

According to the report, Stephanopoulos was pursued by CBS News but decided to remain at ABC News.