ABC School-Shooting Doc 'After Parkland' Acquired by Kino Lorber (Exclusive)

ABC Documentaries' film After Parkland, which follows the families affected by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that left 17 people dead in Florida in 2018, has been acquired by Kino Lorber.

Kino Lorber will handle North American distribution rights for the film that had its world premiere at this year's Tribeca Film Festival, releasing After Parkland for qualifying runs in New York and Los Angeles on Nov. 29. The doc will get a wider theatrical release in the first quarter of 2020 and later get a physical and educational release to schools, universities and libraries as well as a DVD release.

After Parkland, directed by Emily Taguchi and Jake Lefferman, follows the family members and friends of those who were killed in the months after the tragedy.

The film shows how survivors like David Hogg and Joaquin Oliver's father, Manuel Oliver, became activists. And students in Parkland and beyond are shown participating in the nationwide school walkout that took place a month after the shooting and demonstrating in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere at the March for Our Lives rallies in the spring of 2018.

Beyond the activism and political efforts of the shooting survivors, After Parkland shows how the friends and family members of those who were killed in the tragedy deal with the omnipresent grief they experience as they engage in everyday activities, reminded of those they lost.

In addition to Hogg and the elder Oliver, the film features interviews with and appearances from student survivors Brooke Harrison and Sam Zeif and Joaquin Oliver's girlfriend Victoria Gonzalez and best friend Dillon McCooty.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to bring this inspiring film to audiences in the U.S. and Canada to honor the anniversary of the Parkland shooting” said Kino Lorber senior vp Wendy Lidell. “After Parkland is a testament to the survivors’ resiliency and a call to action that will move every single person who sees it.”

ABC News' longform senior vp for ABC Documentaries, Beth Hoppe, said, “At a moment where empathy and understanding are urgently needed, ABC Documentaries is proud to have produced After Parkland, a powerful and deeply personal look inside the lives of the students and families who stood up to demand an end to the terrible toll being taken by gun violence.... We are thrilled to have the right partners in Kino Lorber to ensure the widest reach and impact for this film.”

The acquisition deal between ABC Documentaries and Kino Lorber was negotiated by Cinetic Media.