Abel Ferrara's 'Pasolini' Biopic, Starring Willem Dafoe, Lands at Kino Lorber

The film about Italian director Pier Paolo Pasolini's last days gets a long-awaited commercial release after debuting at Venice in 2014.

Pasolini, the English-language biopic about the iconic Italian film director Pier Paolo Pasolini, played by Willem Dafoe, has landed at Kino Lorber five years after a festival circuit run.

Kino Lorber, which has taken all North American rights, plans a long-awaited commercial theatrical release May 10, ahead of a VOD and home video release in the fall. “Not your average biopic, passion meets passion in this very provocative film.... Some audiences may be scandalized, but that is exactly what Pasolini would have wanted," Julien Rejl, head of Capricci Film, said in a statement.

Pasolini originally had its world premiere at Venice in 2014, before the biopic played the Toronto and New York film festivals that year. The film chronicles the director's final hours after completing his controversial classic, Salo, or the 120 Days of Sodom, leading up to his brutal murder under mysterious circumstances in 1975.

Pasolini, who was 53 when he died, was a protagonist in the neorealism movement in Italian cinema as well as in poetry, theater and art. He won top awards in Berlin in back-to-back years with jury prize winner The Decameron in 1971 and Golden Bear winner The Canterbury Tales the following year.

The Italian director also had films screen in competition in Cannes and Venice. The distribution deal for Pasolini was negotiated by Kino Lorber senior vp Wendy Lidell and Capricci Film's Rejl.