Abel Ferrara's 'Tommaso,' 'The Projectionist' Land at Kino Lorber (Exclusive)

Willem Dafoe's Rome-set drama and Ferrara's ode to indie impresario Nicolas “Nick” Nicolaou are set for spring 2020 theatrical releases.

Kino Lorber has picked up the North American rights to two upcoming films by cult filmmaker Abel Ferrara, including Tommaso, a Rome-set drama starring Willem Dafoe that bowed in Cannes.

Kino Lorber also nabbed The Projectionist — Ferrara's documentary about a Greek Cypriot immigrant, Nicolas "Nick" Nicolaou, trying to keep New York City art house cinemas open in competition with the multiplex — which bowed at Tribeca.

The autobiographical drama Tommaso about a director and recovering addict recalls Ferrara's life in Rome. Ferrara's real-life daughter Anna Ferrara and wife Cristina Chiriac also star in the drama.

Tommaso is the latest collaboration between Rome-based Ferrara and Dafoe after earlier films like Pasolini, 4:44 Last Day on Earth, Go Go Tales and New Rose Hotel.

Both Tommaso and The Projectionist are set to open in theaters this spring.

"Following our outing last year with his Pasolini, we’re thrilled to be working ever more closely with Abel on two new and equally exceptional films. His creativity and passion shines through his Cannes sensation Tommaso with the indomitable Willem Dafoe, as well as his love letter to cinema in the profile of a true original, Nick known as The Projectionist," Kino Lorber CEO and president Richard Lorber said in a statement.

Ferrara is known for early indie films like The Driller Killer, the gangster drama King of New York and Bad Lieutenant. His more recent projects include Welcome to New York, starring Gerard Depardieu and Jacqueline Bisset.

Ferrara is currently preparing his next feature, Siberia, with Dafoe, Isabelle Huppert and Nicolas Cage set to star.

The distribution deals for Tommaso and The Projectionist were negotiated by Kino Lorber head Lorber and Match Factory.