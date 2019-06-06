Abigail Disney-Produced Documentary 'Afterward' Lands at Abramorama (Exclusive)

The film about the roots of the Israeli-Palestinian crisis is set for a September theatrical release.

Abramorama has nabbed the North American rights to Afterward, director Ofra Bloch's documentary that is executive produced by filmmaker and activist Abigail Disney, whose great-uncle was Walt Disney.

The Disney heiress backed the film, which follows Bloch, a Jerusalem-born, New York City-based trauma expert who journeys to Germany, Israel and Palestine to explore the roots of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Abigail Disney in April made headlines when she claimed Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger is grossly overpaid, and in an op-ed published in The Washington Post asked the Walt Disney Co. to "lead" other major American companies in improving wage inequality.

Afterward is produced by Jack Riccobono of All Rites Reserved and is executive produced by Adam Schlesinger. 1091 Media acquired all additional distribution rights in North America, with an eye to a digital and on-demand release in January 2020.

"We're thrilled to have the North American release of Afterward in the hands of 1091 and Abramorama, two distributors that know how to cut through the clutter and reach as wide an audience as possible with fearless and thought-provoking films," said producer Riccobono in a statement.

The distribution deal was negotiated by Richard Abramowitz, CEO of Abramorama; Danielle DiGiacomo, senior vp acquisitions and strategic partnerships at 1091; as well as Riccobono and Schlesinger on behalf of the filmmakers.