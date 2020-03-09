Abigail Disney's Fork Films Reveals Documentary Grant Recipients

"Each of these films is provocative, inspiring, complex, nuanced and artistically adept," said Disney of the ten projects. "I am so proud of every single one of them."

Fork Films— the New York-based production company founded by Abigail Disney— has announced the doc film recipients of over $400,000 in grant funding.

The ten films, nine of which are from female filmmakers, are at various stages of development and were chosen for their ability to promote human rights and social justice. The docs cover topics that include free speech, police brutality, Indigenous rights and the refugee crisis, among others.

“Each of these films is provocative, inspiring, complex, nuanced and artistically adept,” said Disney. “I am so proud of every single one of them. I look forward to their emergence and engagement with the public, where I am sure they will have a great impact for the good.”

See the grant recipients are below.

UNTITLED ANNIE MAE AQUASH DOCUMENTARY

Director: Michelle Latimer

Producer: Amy Kaufman, Caroline Waterlow, Michelle Latimer

Exploring the unsolved murder of celebrated Indigenous activist Annie Mae Aquash, we uncover a mysterious and complicated web of deception spun over the course of several decades. Annie Mae is one of thousands who make up the staggering number of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. By reframing her story, the film hopes to shed light on this current epidemic.

UNTITLED JAMIE BOYLE PROJECT

Director: Jamie Boyle

Producer: Marilyn Ness, Elizabeth Westrate, Jamie Boyle

Spanning over 30 years, the Untitled Jamie Boyle Project interweaves the filmmaker's personal story with one of the most pressing social issues of our time.

BLACK MOTHERS

Director and Producer: Débora Souza Silva

Producer: David Felix Sutcliffe

Violence. Outrage. Impunity. Repeat. Black Mothers follows the journey of two women working to disrupt the cycle of racist police violence within our country's judicial system. As one mother investigates her son’s attack by local police, the other channels her grief into organizing other mothers to fight for concrete change and justice.

LOVE & STUFF

Director and Producer: Judith Helfand

Producers: Hilla Medalia, Julie Parker Benello

Love & Stuff is a multi-generational love story that starts with a good death, takes off with an unexpected birth, and commits to the ride of a lifetime. Told from both sides of the camera and a thirty-year archive of “home movies” documenting life cycle challenges and universal rights of passage, filmmaker Judith Helfand together with her mother Florence and long-awaited adopted daughter Theo, explores evolutionary life-changing love, grief, our complex attachment to “stuff” and what it is that we really want to leave our children.

MAYOR

Director and Producer: David Osit

Mayor is a real-life political saga following Musa Hadid, the Christian mayor of Ramallah, during his second term in office. His immediate goals: repave the sidewalks, attract more tourism, and plan the city’s Christmas celebrations. His ultimate mission: to end the occupation of Palestine.

MY NAME IS ANDREA

Director: Pratibha Parmar

Producers: Shaheen Haq

My Name Is Andrea is a cinematic evocation of key moments from the life of feminist outlaw, maverick thinker, and intellectual genius of the 20th Century, Andrea Dworkin. Reviled and savagely critiqued, Dworkin’s powerful voice speaks vividly to our contemporary #MeToo moment and reveals the lasting influence of a controversial, global feminist thinker.

UNTITLED FREE SPEECH DOCUMENTARY

Director: Julia Bacha

Producers: Suhad Babaa, Daniel J. Chalfen

When a news publisher in Arkansas, an attorney in Arizona, and a speech pathologist in Texas are told they must choose between their jobs and their political beliefs, they launch legal battles that expose an attack on freedom of speech across 28 states in America.

THE BURNING

Director and Producer:Dr. Isabella Alexander-Nathani

9,000 miles. 3 families. 1 chance to escape. As the European Union works in violation of human rights law to transform North African countries into brutal holding cells for those fleeing war and poverty across the African continent, The Burning will bring the untold story of Africa's migrant and refugee crisis to life for the first time.

WOMEN OF THE MOUNTAIN (Working Title)

Director and Producer: Rebecca Byerly

A film on female ultramarathoners takes a haunting turn when director Rebecca Byerly turns the camera on herself - and the deadly family violence that caused her to start running 200-mile races. By turns, a meditation on endurance and a deep inquiry into the nature of family trauma, this film goes to the heart of what women will do to survive.

UNITED STATES VS REALITY WINNER

Director: Sonia Kennebeck

Producer: Ines Hofmann Kanna

A state of secrets and a ruthless hunt for whistleblowers – this is the story of 25-year-old NSA contractor Reality Winner who disclosed a document about Russian election interference to the media and became the number one leak target of the Trump administration.