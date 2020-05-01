Abigail Spencer Reveals She Broke Her Wrist While Filming Coronavirus Relief Video

"I am in tremendous pain. I've never broken anything or gone under or had surgery," Spencer wrote about her injury in an Instagram post.

Abigail Spencer revealed that she injured herself while doing a back handspring for a coronavirus relief video.

The Timeless actress shared the news that she broke her wrist in an Instagram post on Thursday. She smiled in the photo and gave a thumbs up while her other arm was propped up in a cast.

"So. I broke my wrist yesterday doing a backhand spring in a charity video for Covid relief in my front yard. (True story)," she explained in the caption. "It was my 'special skill' no one knows I can do. (That was the premise of the video & I used to be a gymnast) Nailed the first one... the second one nailed me. Full crunch fest. It looked like my hand was making a getaway from my arm. I couldn't believe it. Went into major deep breathing and sobbing. And sobbing & breathing. Ambulance came and rushed me to the hospital."

Spencer wrote that it was "very scary" to go to the hospital alone, noting that she didn't want to "take ANY energy away from Covid patients right now." She also thanked her "wonderful" paramedics for "telling me it was okay & it was a true emergency."

"They hated they had to wear masks because they want their patients to see their faces & are adjusting to the new normal," she continued. "I could feel their caring energy mask et all. They got me through. Friends... It's SO broken. And I'm very lucky. Could be much worse."

"Thank you Linda & Michael & @kristavernoff at #GreysAnatomy for helping my find my incredible ortho. Our healthcare heroes. And @stephanieschuster & @jacobskid for taking care of me," wrote Spencer. "I am in tremendous pain. I've never broken anything or gone under or had surgery."

She added that she will undergo surgery on Friday morning. "My spirits are high. Looking forward to relief and what my dreams will be like," she said. "Thank you to my healing community and outpouring of love from my sweet friends & family. Pain is a teacher. Healing inevitable. This too shall pass. One moment at a time. I'm much stronger than I thought. And just as I was getting antsy in the quarantine... the universe said be still a little longer. Sending love to you all and anyone in pain right now. I feel you. Any & all positive, healing energy vibes & prayers sent my way would be greatly appreciated in the next few days! Be well."

Read Spencer's full post below.