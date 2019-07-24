Abrams Agent Trio Exits to Form Writers Guild Signatory Agency

Abrams literary co-heads Brad Rosenfeld and Paul Weitzman have launched Culture Creative Entertainment with Abrams lit agent Karen Kirkkland.

Three weeks after the Writers Guild of America rejected an Abrams Artists Agency offer on a compromise, three of the firm's lit reps have formed a new agency that has signed the guild's franchise agreement, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Literary division co-heads Brad Rosenfeld and Paul Weitzman have left Abrams to start Culture Creative Entertainment alongside fellow lit agent Karen Kirkland. Given the specialization of its founders, CCE will initially work as a literary agency but will take on clients beyond writers and directors in the future.

The new company becomes the third literary agency to sign the WGA's franchise agreement, following Verve in May and Kaplan Stahler on Monday. Lit specialists have been feeling the squeeze of the conflict between the guild and the Association of Talent Agents, which has entered its fourth month.

According to the guild, more than 7,000 screen and TV writers parted ways with their lit agents over their agencies' refusal to sign the WGA's code of conduct that, among other stipulations, forswore the practices of taking packaging fees and having affiliated content production units.

"Culture Creative Entertainment, a new agency started by Paul Weitzman, Brad Rosenfeld and Karen Kirkland, has signed an agreement with the WGA and therefore joins the franchised agency list," the guild said Wednesday in an email to its members. "Weitzman and Rosenfeld previously ran the literary department at the Abrams Artists Agency and have now formed a new entity that will represent writers as proper fiduciaries."

July 24, 11:52 a.m. Updated with WGA statement.