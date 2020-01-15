Abrams Artists Agency Opens London Office

New hires Jody Flanagan and Amy Newman, who specialize in digital talent, will help support the efforts in the U.K.

Abrams Artists Agency is going abroad.

The agency, which currently has locations in Los Angeles and New York, is opening its first international office, in London's Soho neighborhood. In addition, Abrams has hired Jody Flanagan and Amy Newman, who will report to co-managing partner Alec Shankman and further the agency's priorities in digital.

Flanagan will serve as U.K. talent director. She was previously vp U.K. talent at StyleHaul, where she spent the last five years making brand, book and merchandise deals for British digital creators and influencers.

Newman will serve as U.K. talent manager. Her eight years of experience managing both traditional and social media talent include stints at YM&U Group, StyleHaul, Margravine Management.

"Our guiding principle at Abrams Artists Agency is that everything we do has to answer the question of why this is good for our clients," President Brian Cho said in a statement. "Having a team in Europe, an underserved market, creates additional opportunities for our incredible roster of existing clients and also gives new clients in Europe access to the premier agency for digital talent."