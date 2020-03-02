Abrams Rebrands as A3 Artists Agency

The name change comes 18 months after Robert Attermann, Brian Cho and Adam Bold acquired the agency from founder Harry Abrams.

Eighteen months after Robert Attermann, Brian Cho and Adam Bold acquired Abrams Artists Agency from founder Harry Abrams, the new owners are putting their stamp on the firm with a name change.

The company will now be known as A3 Artists Agency, the trio announced at its annual retreat over the weekend.

"When we purchased the agency in 2018, we set out to be the premium brand we now are," chairman Bold said in a statement. "We said we'd have diversity, and we do. We're not only promising to be something different; we are something different. We've hired top-tier agents from diverse backgrounds, we were the first agency to launch a digital studio, and we recently expanded internationally with an office in the U.K. We've established ourselves as leaders in the digital and influencer space, e-sports and podcasting, and have become known as the go-to agency for diverse, emerging talent. We've adopted a more multi-tiered, 360-degree approach to what we do, and our new brand identity speaks to that commitment."

The rebranding comes as the new owners have continued to double down on the agency's digital department, building an in-house podcast studio in its L.A. office in the Pacific Design Center, opening a London location in January and moving its New York office into a new space in the Empire State Building.