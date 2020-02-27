Abrams Signs Trio of TikTokers (Exclusive)

Avani Gregg, Andre Swilley and Tayler Holder are now with the agency.

Abrams has signed a trio of TikTokers, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

Avani Gregg, 17, a member of the popular TikTok collective Hype House, currently is in the running for the Shorty Awards' TikToker of the Year. She participated in Chipotle's recent Super Bowl "TikTok Timeout" digital campaign and will join the season-six cast of Brat Media's webseries Chicken Girls. Gregg continues to be managed by The Green Room.

Andre Swilley, who already stars on Brat series Crazy Fast, has amassed more than 260 million likes and more than 7.2 million followers of his dance and comedy TikTok videos. He has shot sponsored content for Ralph Lauren Polo and also is a musician. Swilley continues to be managed by Genuine Talent.

Tayler Holder, a former competitive motocross rider who has appeared on Brat's Dirt (where he did his own stunts) and Total Eclipse, has more than 6 million TikTok followers and also is a musician. Holder continues to be managed by The Green Room.

"Abrams has been involved with TikTok since its inception, and we remain at the forefront of the ever changing digital landscape, anticipating the next social media platform to make waves and its effect on the industry as a whole," Abrams CEO Robert Attermann said in a statement. "Our team's strategic approach to TikTok involves signing creators we believe have crossover potential, honing in on the ones with the most talent and commercial appeal on and off the platform."