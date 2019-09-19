Academy Adds 7 Members to SciTech Council

Craig Barron and Annie Chang were named council co-chairs.

The Science and Technology Council of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has added seven members, bringing the council’s 2019-2020 roster to 25.

The new members are Bill Baggelaar, Brooke Breton, Buzz Hays, Arjun Ramamurthy, Rachel Rose, Dave Schnuelle and Mandy Walker.

Baggelaar, senior vp production and postproduction technologies for Sony Pictures Entertainment, has been instrumental in driving the studio’s transition to IMF (Interoperable Master Format) for 4K/UHD and HD delivery. He is an Academy Member-at-Large.

Breton is a production manager and producer, known for work on Avatar, Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, Master and Commander and several Star Trek feature films as well as the TV series Star Trek: The Next Generation. She is a member of the Academy’s Visual Effects Branch.

Hays oversees Google Cloud Solutions' Media and Entertainment team and is a leading expert on advanced imaging production and technology in visual effects, immersive technologies (AR/VR), high frame rate (HFR), high dynamic range (HDR) and stereoscopic platforms for film, television and gaming. Hays is an Academy Member-at-Large.

Ramamurthy, with 25 years of experience in the postproduction industry, is currently senior vp technology at Twentieth Century Fox/Disney. Ramamurthy is an Academy Member-at-Large and a fellow of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers.

Rose, who is an R&D supervisor at Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), has worked on a wide range of films, including Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Rango. She won a Technical Achievement Award from the Academy in 2017 for her work on BlockParty and is a member of the Academy’s Visual Effects Branch.

Schnuelle, vp technology for Dolby Laboratories, has received awards for the development of the Dolby Professional Reference Monitor and the Dolby 3D stereoscopic cinema system. He is an Academy Member-at-Large and a fellow of Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers.

Walker was inducted into the Hall of Fame for the Australian Cinematographers Society in 2017, and his credits as director of photography include The Mountain Between Us and Hidden Figures. He has been an Academy member since 2009 and serves as a governor of the Cinematographers Branch.

The council co-chairs for 2019-2020 are Visual Effects Branch governor Craig Barron and Member-at-Large Annie Chang.

The council’s 16 other returning members are David Ayer, John Bailey, Nafees Bin Zafar, Rod Bogart, Maryann Brandon, Bill Corso, Theo Gluck, Leslie Iwerks, Andrea Kalas, Academy governor John Knoll, Colette Mullenhoff, Cary Phillips, Leon Silverman, Jeffrey Taylor, Academy governor Michael Tronick and Steve Yedlin.