Academy Museum to Display Costumes From 'Dracula,' 'Singin' in the Rain'

The new museum acquired Bela Lugosi's Dracula cape as a partial gift — the actor kept it in his personal collection.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced on Monday the sartorial legends that will be on display as part of its costume collection.

With the museum's opening delayed until at least 2020, the center revealed that costumes from Dracula, Singin' in the Rain, The Little Princess, Madame Bovary, The Shining, An American in Paris, Cleopatra, The Big Lebowski and Mary Queen of Scots will be among those showcased at the exhibit on Wilshire Blvd.

The Academy received actor Bela Lugosi's Dracula cape as a partial gift from his family (he personally kept it after filming until he died). “My father’s screen-worn cape has had a very special place in my life and in the lives of my children and grandchildren. In fact, it has been a part of my mother’s household and then my household since I was born—for over 80 years,” said his son Bela G. Lugosi in a statement. “It became clear that there is no better home for the cape than the Academy Museum, allowing movie lovers to view a piece of classic horror film history and enjoy Bela Lugosi’s acclaimed performance for years to come.”

Exhibitions curator Jessica Niebel added in a statement, “This outstanding acquisition simultaneously represents the character of Count Dracula as a cultural icon and the life and career of an extraordinary actor, Bela Lugosi. It is important to us as a museum to be able to restore and safeguard this artifact, especially knowing that much of the material history of the classic horror cycle has been lost forever. We are deeply grateful to the Lugosi family for entrusting us with a treasure that means so much to them.”

Other gifts include Shirley Temple’s gown, cape, crown and scepter from The Little Princess; Jennifer Jones' wedding dress from Madame Bovary; a cloche hat worn by Debbie Reynolds in Singin’ in the Rain and an Ann Blyth gown from The King’s Thief.

The museum, chaired by Bob Iger with co-chairs Annette Bening and Tom Hanks, also purchased several costumes: Jeff Bridges' robe and shorts from The Big Lebowski, Susan Sarandon's waitress outfit from Thelma and Louise, Gene Kelly’s sweater and slacks from An American in Paris, Sammy Davis, Jr.’s Sportin’ Life suit from Porgy and Bess, Jack Nicholson's crimson jacket from The Shining, Elizabeth Taylor's black wig from Cleopatra, Marlene Dietrich’s robe from Blonde Venus, Diana Ross’s Billie Holiday costume from Lady Sings the Blues, Richard Pryor’s baseball uniform from The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings, Sonia Braga's black sequin dress from Kiss of the Spider Woman, Kathy Bates' denim and flannel costume from Misery and a regal outfit worn by Saoirse Ronan in Mary Queen of Scots.

Among the Academy Museum donors with named spaces are Cheryl and Haim Saban, David Geffen, Marilyn and Jeffrey Katzenberg, Steven Spielberg and Shirley Temple Black.

Other recent Hollywood costume exhibitions include Warner Bros. Studios' "Classics Made Here" exhibition, which debuted costumes from My Fair Lady and Casablanca in 2018; a Ruth E. Carter costume exhibition during New York Fashion Week in February; the Paley Center's Mrs. Maisel showcase in New York; and The Met Costume Institute's “In Pursuit of Fashion: The Sandy Schreier Collection,” which opens on Nov. 27.