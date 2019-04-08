Academy Museum Loses Deputy Director

Deborah Horowitz has left her role at the long-delayed Renzo Piano-designed museum, which is set to open this year.

The long-delayed Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has lost its deputy director Deborah Horowitz, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Horowitz was responsible for creative content and programming at the Renzo Piano-designed complex, which is slated to open sometime this year.

In a statement to THR, an Academy spokesperson said: “The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures confirms the departure of deputy director for creative content and programming Deborah Horowitz. Academy Museum director Kerry Brougher has expressed his gratitude for her assistance during the development stage of this new institution."

The $388 million museum project, located on the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue and another addition to Los Angeles' Museum Row, has been dogged for years by delays and other issues. In January 2018, the project lost its COO Rich Cherry, and it has struggled to fully meet its fundraising goals.

The complex includes the Saban Building — as the May Company building has been rechristened in recognition of a $50 million gift from Cheryl and Haim Saban — which will house a 30,000-square-foot permanent exhibition tentatively titled Where Dreams Are Made: A Journey Inside the Movies.

Variety was first to report the news.