Alfred Molina, Susanne Bier Join Academy Board of Governors

Actor Alfred Molina, who played director Robert Aldrich in the FX mini-series Feud: Bette and Joan, and Susanne Bier, director of the Oscar-winning Danish film In a Better World, have been elected to the board of governors of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which announced its newly elected board for 2018-2019 today.

Molina, elected to represent the actors branch, and Bier, repping directors, were both elected to serve on the board for the first time. Also elected to the board for the first time are Tom Duffield, the production designer whose recent credits include Hell or High Water and Patriots Day, elected to represent the designers branch, and Bonnie Arnold, who has produced animated movies like How to Train Your Dragon and who currently serves as president of DreamWorks Animation, who was elected to rep the short films and feature animators branch.

In securing his spot on the board Molina was the winning candidate in a field that included Brie Larson, Lou Diamond Phillips and Meg Ryan. Bier defeated fellow directors Haiffa Al-Mansour, John Badham and Shawn Levy.

The election also marked a return to the board of former Academy president Sid Ganis. Ganis, who is now a producer, served four consecutive one-year terms as the organization's president beginning in 2005, and, after a hiatus from the baord, was eleted to rep the public relations branch. Also returning to the board after a hiatus is costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, an Oscar nominee for 1994's Bullets over Broadway, who will rep the costume designers branch.

One branch, the producers branch, will have a run-off election since the balloting resulted in a tie. Competing for the seat were producers Jason Blum, Michael De Luca, Jennifer Todd and Janet Yang. The voting resulted in a tie between Blum and Todd. The run-off election will begin June 18 and end June 19.

The list of incumbent governors reelected to the board includes Bernard Telsey, casting directors; Daryn Okada, cinematographers; Rory Kennedy, documentary; Jim Gianopulos, executive; Carol Littleton, film editors; Lois Burwell, makeup artists and hairstylists; Michael Giacchino, music; Scott Millan, sound; John Knoll, visual effects; and Billy Ray, writers.

The Academy's 17 branches, representing various aspects of filmmaking, are each represented by three governors, who can serve up to three consecutive, three-year terms.The board oversees the activities of the Academy, which includes the annual Oscar show.