Academy Sets Key Dates for 91st Oscars

The ceremony is moving back to its traditional berth in late February.

The Academy on Monday announced the key dates for the 91st Oscars, which will be broadcast by ABC on Feb. 24, 2019.

The Academy Awards, which were held on the first Sunday of March this year so as not to conflict with the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in February, will move back to the traditional late February spot on the calendar next year.

The Academy's awards season will officially kick off Nov. 18, when it holds its annual Governors Awards.

Nominations voting will begin Monday, Jan. 7, and close a week later on Monday, Jan. 14.

Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 22, which is comparable to this season, when the nominations were announced on Jan. 23.

But final voting will start a week earlier on the calendar than was the case this past season. For the 2019 Oscars, the final voting will start on Tuesday, Feb. 12, and close on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

The Academy's annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon will be held Monday, Feb. 4, and its Scientific and Technical Awards will take place Feb. 9.