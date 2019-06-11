Academy Backs Off Earlier Oscar Dates in 2021, 2022

The Academy confirms that its next awards ceremony will, however, air on its earliest-ever date of Feb. 9.

The Academy on Tuesday announced the dates for the 2021 and 2022 Oscars. The awards show is moving back to a later date in February, with 2021's ceremony taking place Feb. 28 and 2022's on Feb. 27.

The organization confirmed that its next awards ceremony will, however, air on its earliest-ever date of Feb. 9, 2020.

A press release from the Academy and ABC stated that timing of the 2022 Olympics, the Super Bowl and national holidays will keep the 2021 and 2022 dates on the last Sunday in February. Dates for future years will continue to be evaluated.

The Academy's announcement also included key dates for this year's Oscars season. See them below.

Governors Awards — Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019

Preliminary Voting Begins — Friday, Dec. 6, 2019

Preliminary Voting Ends — Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019

Nominations Voting Begins — Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

Nominations Voting Ends — Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020

Oscar Nominations Announcement — Monday, Jan. 13, 2020

Oscar Nominees Luncheon — Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

Finals Voting Begins — Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

Finals Voting Ends — Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

92nd Oscars — Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020