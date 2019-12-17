Oscars 2020: Academy Unveils 344 Feature Films in Contention for Best Picture

The longlist of films span the full spectrum of genres and budgets, including Netflix's multiple contenders.

From Avengers: Endgame to The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, 344 feature films from 2019 have been submitted for contention in the Oscar best picture race, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences unveiled on Tuesday.

Per Academy rules, a feature film must be more than 40 minutes in length and must have run for a minimum of seven consecutive days in a movie theater in Los Angeles County by Dec. 3. digital format. Any film that has not first been released in theaters are not eligible in any Oscar category.

The list of eligible films spans the full spectrum of genres and budgets, from studio blockbusters such as Joker, Captain Marvel and Jumanji: The Next Level to indie breakouts such as The Farewell, The Last Black Man in San Francisco and Parasite. Netflix contenders The Irishman, Marriage Story, The Two Popes and Dolemite Is My Name as well as the Michael Bay spectacle 6 Underground, are all eligible, as well as Amazon's The Aeronauts, Seberg and Honey Boy, as all were released in theaters before streaming.

The list also included frontrunners such as 1917, Knives Out, Rocketman, Bombshell, Harriet, Little Women, Ford v Ferrari and Jojo Rabbit, as well as upcoming releases Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker and Cats.

The Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan. 13, and the ceremony will take place on Feb. 9.