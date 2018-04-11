Accuser Tells Jury Bill Cosby Is a "Serial Rapist"

Heidi Thomas responded to a defense lawyer's suggestion that she was trying to profit off her experiences.

The first accuser testifying at Bill Cosby's retrial is telling jurors she wants to "see a serial rapist convicted."

Heidi Thomas stunned Cosby's lawyers and the courtroom with her answer during cross-examination Wednesday, fending off the insinuation that she'd do anything to help the comedian's chief accuser.

Thomas says she came forward with her allegations in early 2015 to support other women who have accused Cosby, not for the attention his lawyers say it brought her.

Thomas is rejecting a defense lawyer's suggestion she was seeking a share of the spotlight and trying to profit off her experiences.

She's the first in a parade of women whom prosecutors are calling as they try to show Cosby was a serial predator.

The 80-year-old comedian is charged with drugging and molesting another woman in 2004.