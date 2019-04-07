ACM Awards: 7 Records Broken at the 2019 Show

Keith Urban and Kacey Musgraves were among the artists who set records at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards.

Urban took entertainer of the year for the first time. He's the second artist who was born outside of the U.S. to win in that category, following Shania Twain (1999).

Musgraves' Golden Hour became just the third album to be voted album of the year by the Academy of Country Music, the Country Music Assn. and the Grammys. The first two were the soundtrack to O Brother, Where Art Thou? and Taylor Swift's Fearless.

Musgraves also won female artist of the year, ending Miranda Lambert's record-setting nine-year lock on that category.

Dan + Shay's "Tequila" became the first hit to win single and song of the year in the same year since Miranda Lambert's "Over You" six years ago.

"Tequila" became the fourth hit by an ongoing duo (not a collaboration) to win single of the year. It follows Brooks & Dunn's "Boot Scootin Boogie" (1992), Sugarland's "Stay" (2007) and Florida Georgia Line's "H.O.L.Y." (2016).

Dan + Shay took duo of the year for the first time, beating Brothers Osborne, who won the last two years, and Florida Georgia Line, who won the three years before that.

Old Dominion took group of the year for the second year in a row. They're the first all-male group to win in that category since Rascal Flatts, which won seven years running (2002-08).

The 54th annual ACM Awards was produced by Dick Clark productions — a division of Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.

This story first appeared on Billboard.