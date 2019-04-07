ACM Awards: Carrie Underwood Performs for First Time Since Welcoming Second Child

The country star rocked the ACMs ahead of her 'Cry Pretty' tour, which starts in May.

Carrie Underwood delivered an upbeat performance of "Southbound," a track from her 2018 album Cry Pretty, at the 2019 ACM Awards on Sunday.

Though the country singer — who's nominated for female vocalist of the year — eventually made her way into Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena, Underwood opened the performance by the hotel's pool. Joined by backup dancers, she even strutted through the audience while singing. She also stopped for a moment to give a kiss to husband Mike Fisher, who was in the audience.

Underwood is set to take the ACM stage again before the end of the night, where she'll sing "I'm Standing With You," a track from the upcoming Fox film Breakthrough, alongside Chrissy Metz, Lauren Alaina, Maddie & Tae, and Mickey Guyton.

Just a few months ago, in January, Underwood gave birth to her second child, a baby boy named Jacob. Next month, she'll embark on her Cry Pretty tour.

Watch her performance below.

Gettin’ a little southbound, unwound with this AMAZING performance from @carrieunderwood! #ACMAwards pic.twitter.com/uBaDzVPJyc — Universal Music Group (@UMG) April 8, 2019

The ACM Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, is airing live on CBS. The show is being produced by Dick Clark productions — a division of Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.