ACM Awards: Carrie Underwood Returns to Stage in First Performance Since Accident

The singer stunned with an emotional performance of "Cry Pretty" in her first performance since a bad fall resulted in a facial injury in November.

Even Carrie Underwood's tears had a rhinestone shine to them when she performed "Cry Pretty" before a live audience for the first time at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Underwood's return to the ACM Awards is especially triumphant this year: The 13-time ACM Award winner suffered a bad fall that resulted in a serious facial injury last November, and she largely shied away from social media while she was on the mend.

After writing a heartfelt letter to her fans in the days leading up to the festivities in Las Vegas, she posted a selfie that showed her gorgeous face had long since healed and dropped her new single, "Cry Pretty," before making her way to the ACM Awards stage to sing it on Sunday night.

With silver tears painted beneath her eyes and a sparkling cocktail dress to match, Underwood belted her way through the track before a rapt crowd. When she finished, she stepped back from the mic to take in the thunderous applause and receive her standing ovation.

Those painted-on tears were soon replaced with real ones, as she and Keith Urban won the vocal event of the year award for their collaboration "The Fighter."

Watch part of Underwood's performance below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.