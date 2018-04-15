ACM Awards Ceremony Opens With Tribute to Las Vegas Shooting Victims

From left: Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett

The 53rd annual ACM Awards began with a tribute to the Las Vegas shooting.

Jason Aldean began the tribute by noting that it's the first time that many country stars have been back in Nevada since the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017

Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett were also part of the tribute.

"Music helps us remember what really matters in life," Bryan said.

"It makes us stronger," Morris added.

Watch the tribute below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.