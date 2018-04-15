ACM Awards: Gwen Stefani Sings Along to Blake Shelton During "I Lived It" Performance

She was also one of the first people to stand up and applaud Shelton following his performance.

Blake Shelton gave a nostalgic rendition of his latest single “I Lived It” at the 53rd annual ACM Awards on Sunday night. The staging was simple with Shelton strumming on his acoustic guitar as a female violinist and two background singer accompanied him.

The singer’s vocals was tender and filled with emotion, but the best part of the performance came from a certain woman in the audience. Gwen Stefani, Shelton’s girlfriend and No. 1 fan, was spotted in the audience adorably singing along to the song’s chorus. She was also one of the first people to stand up and applaud Shelton following his performance.

And NOW this swoon moment when Gwen sings along with Blake as she watches, beaming from the audience. Single women, commence our wine cry in 3...2...1... #ACMs #WWOBackstage #ACMAwards pic.twitter.com/3RULNgJZv4 — Jasmine Sadry (@JasmineSadry) April 16, 2018

“I Lived It” appears on Shelton’s 11th album Texoma Shore, which was released last November.

Watch more of Shelton's performance below.

