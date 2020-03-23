ACM Awards Rescheduled for September

The country-music awards show was postponed from its original April 5 date due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Academy of Country Music Awards has a new date.

The show, originally scheduled for April 5, will now be held Wednesday, Sept. 16, airing live 8-11 p.m. ET/delayed PT, on CBS. As previously announced, Keith Urban will host the show.

Last week, the academy announced it was postponing the 55th annual ceremony amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

To fill the void in the schedule April 5, the academy announced a special, ACM Presents: Our Country, that will feature feature at-home acoustic performances with top country artists along with clips of their favorite ACM Awards moments.

The academy said that more details about the 55th ACM Awards will be announced soon, including the venue, performers and more.

Several major industry events are being canceled or postponed due to coronavirus fears, including E3, Coachella, SXSW, MIPTV, CinemaCon, professional sports and more. Among awards shows, those impacted include Canada's music-centric Juno Awards, the GLAAD Media Awards, the Kids' Choice Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards and the Billboard Music Awards. New dates for those have yet to be announced.

The ACM Awards show and April 5 special are produced by the Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions, the latter of which shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.