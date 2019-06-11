'The Act' Star on "Intense Research Process" to Step Into Mind of a Murderer

Calum Worthy, who plays Nick Godejohn, also discussed the possibility of the Hulu series receiving an Emmy nomination.

Hulu's true-crime miniseries The Act, based on the story of Gyspy Rose Blanchard and the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard, has caught the attention of audiences ever since its debut in March.

Calum Worthy, who portrays Nick Godejohn, Gypsy's boyfriend who murdered her mother and is currently serving a life sentence, detailed his "intense research process" to step into the mind of the Godejohn leading up to production.

"I knew he had a lot of very dark thoughts throughout his life, so I played disturbing videos at night before I went to set, and I'd wake up and they'd still be playing so I’d kind of be haunted by those images," he explained.

He continued: "Then after we filmed the murder scene, because we filmed it in chronological order, I would have the picture of Dee Dee Blanchard’s crime photos on my phone, and so it'd be the last thing I'd see before I go to bed at night and the first thing I'd see when I woke up, and I'd constantly be haunted by those images."

Worthy's deep diving into those dark images did have an affect on his personal life, saying, "I felt like I was pulling away from a lot of family and friends. I didn't reach out as much. I was off social media for about five months while we filmed it because it didn't feel right to be on social media playing such an intense character."

Worthy also discussed the Emmy buzz surrounding The Act, and the possibility of it receiving recognition from the Television Academy when the nominations are announced in July.

"When you're filming something, you're hoping people just enjoy it and that someone watches it because you're in such a bubble. So when you find out that people are actually enjoying it quite a bit, it means a lot, and I think you do exactly what you think you do: You text the cast and say, 'Oh my God! People are actually liking the show a lot,'" he explained.

"It's very sweet and unexpected," he added. "And you freak out just as much as you think you would."

The Act is now streaming on Hulu.