Action-Thriller '122' Becomes First Arab Film Made for 4DX (Exclusive)

The film comes from Iraqi director Yasir AlYasiri and producer Saif Oraibi.

122, the upcoming action-thriller from rising Iraqi director Yasir AlYasiri, is set to become the first Arab film made for the immersive 4DX format.

The movie stars Ahmed Dawood (Brooks, Meadows and Lovely Faces), Amina Khalil (Sheikh Jackson), Ahmad Al Fishawy (Sheikh Jackson), and Tarek Lotfy (Between Two Worlds), and was written by Salah El Gehiny, whose latest film El-Khaliyyah (The Cell) earned $5 million in the Arab world and topped the Egyptian box office.

"The film events take place on a bloody night in a place where we are supposed to feel safe," said Saif Oraibi, who produces the Iraqi-Egyptian film through his Maqam Production banner. "A young man and his beloved are struggling not to reach the hospital, but to run away from it. They are trying to survive the night."

122 is the second feature film by director Yasir AlYasiri. His debut On Borrowed Time, an Emirati production with a cast and crew from across the Arab world, made its world premiere at the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

"In this film, I collaborate with Yasir AlYasiri, the first Iraqi director to enter the Egyptian film industry," added Orabi, behind the recent thrillers Monkey Talks and El-Haram el-Rabe. "Aside from the fact that I seek to work with fresh talent, I was keen on collaborating with AlYasiri for his distinct vision. Through making a 4D film, we seek to introduce a new experience to cinema-goers in Egypt and the Arab world that will increase their interaction with films."

There are currently 4DX cinemas in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Egypt and Qatar.