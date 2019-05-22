Action Thriller 'Into The Ashes' Lands at RJLE Films

Aaron Harvey's film starring Luke Grimes and Frank Grillo is set for a July release.

RLJE Films has nabbed action-thriller Into the Ashes, which stars Luke Grimes, Longmire star Robert Taylor, James Badge Dale and Frank Grillo.

Written and directed by Aaron Harvey, the film is set for a theatrical and on-demand release from July 19. Into the Ashes features Grimes playing Nick Brenner, an ex-con who believes he has escaped his violent past, only to find his old crew hasn’t forgotten about him or the money he stole.

When his wife is taken from him, Brenner has nothing left to lose. Confronted by the town sheriff (Taylor), who is also his father-in-law, he must decide if he will stay on his new path or secure revenge and force his enemies to pay for what they have done.

"With such a talented cast, including the great Frank Grillo, we know movie fans can’t wait to see what the film has in store for them — and they will not be disappointed," Mark Ward, chief acquisitions officer for RLJE Films, said in a statement.

Into the Ashes is produced by Harvey, Robert Ogden Barnum, Eric Binns, Daniel Blanc, Jamin O’Brien and David Cade.

Ward and Jess De Leo from RLJE Films and Barnum negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.