Action Video Game 'My Friend Pedro' Getting TV Adaptation

'John Wick' co-creator Derek Kolstad will write and exec produce the R-rated half-hour dramedy.

Shoot 'em up action video game My Friend Pedro is getting the TV series treatment.

Under a collaboration between Legendary Television, DJ2 Entertainment and 87North Productions, the game will become an R-rated half-hour dramedy series written and executive produced by John Wick co-creator Derek Kolstad.

Legendary Entertainment acquired the adaptation rights through its first-look deal with Dmitri M. Johnson's DJ2, the company that produced the Sonic the Hedgehog film adaptation and recently signed on to adapt video game Disco Elysium for television.

Also exec producing are 87North's David Leitch (co-director of John Wick) and Kelly McCormick; DJ2's Johnson, Stephan Bugaj and Howard Bliss; and Mike Wilson, co-founder of the game's publisher, Devolver Digital.

Developed by Victor Agren's DeadToast Entertainment, My Friend Pedro tells the story of a man's turbulent battle through a criminal underworld at the behest of a sentient banana named Pedro.

It was nominated for Fresh Indie Game at the Game Awards in 2019, the year of its release.

Kolstad is repped by APA, Circle of Confusion and Behr Abramson. DJ2 is repped by APA and Brecheen Feldman.