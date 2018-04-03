YouTube Headquarters Shooting: Female Suspect Dead, Four Victims Confirmed

Employees inside the building were evacuated as local authorities arrived on scene.

A female shooter opened fire at YouTube's headquarters on midday Tuesday, San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said in a press conference. Several hundred employees evacuated from the premises and multiple victims of gunshot wounds have been transported to area hospitals. The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, he added.

Barberini called the shooting "a pretty hectic scenario." He said he could not confirm whether any of the victims or the shooter are employees of YouTube.

"A number of patients with gunshot wounds" have been received at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital as part of an active shooter situation at YouTube headquarters outside of San Francisco, according to Brent Andrew, the chief communications officer for the hospital.

While there have been no patients "dead on arrival," Andrew told The Hollywood Reporter that he was informed by authorities that there were fatalities involved in the incident.

Nearly an hour after YouTube employees first began to tweet about the incident, the San Francisco Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives stated that it was responding to a reported shooting at YouTube headquarters.

The streamer, which is owned by Google, operates out of San Bruno, a suburb of San Francisco that is about 10 miles from the city. The company has several hundred employees but it is unclear how many of them are based out of the headquarters as YouTube also has large operations in Los Angeles and New York.

One YouTube staffer who asked not to be named tells THR that lunch was just wrapping up when fellow employees began sprinting through the parking lot. YouTube employees evacuated to another building, the staffer added.

YouTube employees began to tweet about the incident on Tuesday afternoon. One Twitter user, Vadim Lavruski whose bio says he works in product at YouTube, tweeted at 12:57 p.m. PT that he heard shots and saw people running. About 20 minutes later, he tweeted that he had been evacuated.

Another, a product manager named Todd Sherman, tweeted that he was sitting in a meeting when he heard people running. "Seemed serious and not like a drill," he continued. He also claimed to see blood on the floor and stairs.

Employees of surrounding businesses are sharing photos on social media of police attempting to enter buildings on the YouTube campus.

Google tweeted that it was "coordinating with authorities" and will provide official information via its Twitter account "as it becomes available."

