'Active Shooter' Video Game Removed From Online Platform After Backlash

Valve Corp., Steam's parent company, said Tuesday that it was removing the computer video game because the developer is a "troll with a history of customer abuse."

Valve Corp., owner of online video game platform Steam, has removed a school-shooting video game after widespread backlash.

Active Shooter video game was pulled days before it was to be released into Steam's marketplace.

Active Shooter was developed by Revived Games and published by Acid, both of which Valve said are a person named Ata Berdiyev. Valve spokesman Doug Lombardi says Berdiyev had previously been kicked off the platform under a different business name.

The game allows players to re-create school shootings by stalking school hallways and racking up kills.

It has generated much public criticism including condemnation by the parents of students killed during the Parkland, Florida, shooting in February.