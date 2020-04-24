Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick’s Pay Falls to $30.1M In 2019

The company also said Friday that Spotify chief content and advertising business officer (and former CW entertainment president) Dawn Ostroff is being nominated to join its board of directors.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick’s total compensation fell slightly in 2019, from $30.8 million in 2018 to $30.1 million a year later. Kotick has been CEO of the company since 2008, after spearheading the merger of the two video game studios.

2019 was a tough year for the publisher (or as it explained to investors, “a year of transition and investment”), with revenues of $6.49 billion, down from $7.5 billion in fiscal 2018.

“[W]e did not achieve all the goals we set for ourselves,” the company wrote in its proxy filing, noting that its executive officers, including Kotick, received less than 100 percent of their target bonuses. Kotick received 82 percent of his target bonus.

That being said, the company beat Wall Street expectations in the fourth quarter, driven by the latest installment of the Call of Duty franchise. The battle royale option Call of Duty: Warzone is driving game interest this quarter.

The company also said Friday that Spotify chief content and advertising business officer (and former CW entertainment president) Dawn Ostroff is being nominated to join its board of directors.

Activision Blizzard is in the midst of something of a transformation, seeking to adapt to a gaming environment with an emphasis on mobile and cloud gaming, as well as free-to-play games with different revenue models than the old methods of buying games.

The company named longtime Google executive Daniel Alegre as its new president and COO in March, reporting to Kotick.